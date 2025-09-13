Doctoring Unpacked

Dr. Bronce Rice
5dEdited

Mary - I must confess, I am that eagle in the meme. 🦅 (And at this stage of life, I actually revel in my daily hikes—where before I was irritated and stressed because I “had” to take them and couldn’t find the time.)

I eventually cut back one clinical hour each day because the stress had me fried, and even now I can’t imagine how you do it. What you lay out shows exactly why. Forty “hours” of patient care isn’t forty hours of doctoring: it’s paperwork, phone purgatory, chasing pharmacies, and carrying patients in your head long after the visit ends. It’s the invisible work that doesn’t make it onto the schedule but still keeps us up at night. (I stopped doing late evening appointments for this very reason.)

I work with people every day on boundaries and self-preservation, but I’ll admit: I still have to practice what I preach. So if you see me perched like that eagle, it’s not because I’ve found perfect balance—it’s because I’m clinging to the one small branch I managed to save.

Kathy M.
5d

It's nice to hear that you think of your patients not just health but overall wellbeing. I remember begging the ER dr not to admit my elderly frail mother because whenever she was in the hospital, she left with some hospital related problem (ex. bedsores). Back in the 80's my dr called at home at night to make sure I was ok after a surgery. "Don't want to be grandma moses(?)" he said but he was concerned about me. That little act of caring meant a lot to me and showed that he was not only a good dr but even kinder person.

