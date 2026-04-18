Doctoring Unpacked

Doctoring Unpacked

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Deb Konrad's avatar
Deb Konrad
5d

As a blood cancer patient who had a mild bout of shingles after treatment, my oncologist now has me on a prophylactic dose of antiviral meds permanently. When my shingles occurred, it had a weird presentation that had my GP initially diagnosing it as something else. A steroid cream was prescribed, that did nothing. Two days later, I was back at his office, but saw a younger doctor there, who instantly recognized it as shingles. The presentation was spotty, traveling from my butt cheek, skipping my upper leg, a couple of spots on my calf, but multiple lesions on the bottom of my foot, with more than 1 nerve involved. My doctor told me that it was unusual to see it. Most likely a result of my severely compromised immune status, but probably milder because I had begun IVIG the month before. I had been diagnosed with Hypogammaglobullinemia because of the Lymphoma and Rituxan treatment. I am happy to report that so far, the antivirals have kept another bout at bay🤞🏻🥰

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1 reply by Mary Braun Bates, MD
Gerridoc's avatar
Gerridoc
5d

Excellent post. Making a diagnosis is not just talking to the patient, making recommendations, and ordering tests and medication.

But I’m a dinosaur…

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3 replies by Mary Braun Bates, MD and others
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