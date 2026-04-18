Like anyone who reads Substack, I am aware that exercise is good for me. Walking from exam room to exam room isn’t a lot of steps. And, like many others, I’m not a big fan of going to the gym. I do go, but I’m always on the lookout for some other activity. This morning, that activity is picking up trash along a nearby two-lane highway with my neighbors. We will be walking, climbing, bending, twisting, and carrying bags of trash while cars whiz by.

Every April we have a volunteer event to pick up litter along this road. Here in southern New Hampshire, April is the perfect time of year to do this. The snow has melted, the ground has thawed, the spring mud has receded, but it’s still too cold for anything but the very first green shoots of spring, and usually too cold for the bugs - bugs that will soon make being outdoors an intensely unpleasant experience for several weeks.

Even though this is a lightly traveled two-lane highway going through a rural area, there’s an amazing amount of litter to pick up. We set out in two-person teams to do our work. I get paired up with Debbie, whom I’d not seen since the neighborhood association’s picnic last year. While we pluck litter out of the drainage ditches and woods lining the road, we catch up on each other’s news.

By far the most common piece of litter is beer cans, and what we find in the ditches is not at all a representative sample of what’s sold in the stores. It’s just a few brands, and often ones that aren’t particularly popular. I’ve been doing this litter pickup for several years. It’s always like this.

In New Hampshire, having an open alcohol container in your car is illegal. People who drink and drive are thus highly motivated to toss their empty alcohol containers out of their car windows. On top of that, people who are trying to hide their drinking problems from their families are motivated to drink unseen - and one of the few times a day they can do that can be during their commutes. As beer drinkers tend to be brand loyal, the fact that a small number of problem drinkers come through here regularly can be inferred from the large number of cans and small number of brands. These cans are a symptom of a much deeper problem than mere disregard for the environment, and they are a good reminder that well-intentioned things can have unintended consequences.

After we catch up on each other’s news, Debbie says, “My mother-in-law just got diagnosed with shingles. Would you mind if I asked some questions?”

It seems that in any conversation that’s sufficiently long, I always end up getting asked for some medical advice. I am sure this happens to people in every profession that sells expertise, but I suspect it’s most intense for doctors. Almost everyone has medical questions for themselves or their loved ones. Not everyone has legal problems, roofing problems, or car problems - at least not nearly so often.

“Not at all, Debbie. What are you wondering about?”

It’s true that I don’t mind, particularly under these circumstances where I’m going to be out here anyway. Speculating on the number of alcoholics driving through every day only carries a conversation so far.

The only time I mind this sort of thing is when the person wants me to help them second-guess themselves about a decision they’ve already made. For example, no amount of medical school will let me know if a person had talked with their brother about his drinking two months earlier, he’d still be alive. In these cases, the person asking the question isn’t looking for medical knowledge; they want reassurance from someone they consider an expert. They want absolution. While I can provide medical knowledge, I can’t provide reassurance about hypotheticals in cases about which I’m not intimately familiar.

“Well, first off, is shingles just chickenpox? But for old people?”

“Yeah, sort of. You know how, when we were kids, everyone just got the chickenpox at some point? Well, after you get the chickenpox, your body doesn’t get completely rid of the virus. It just goes into hiding in the nerves at the boundary between your central and peripheral nervous system. When your immune defenses are down, it tries to poke out. Usually, your immune system beats it back until finally, one time when your immune system is busy doing something else or otherwise weakened, it attacks.

“It travels along the route of the nerve, making the nerve feel funny. ‘Itchy’ or ‘burning’ or ‘tingly’ are the words people usually use to describe the feeling. It almost always goes along the nerves associated with one single level of the spinal cord or one single nerve on your face, and on only one side of your body. Much less commonly, it can go along two or more nerves that are right next to each other. Very rarely, if you are exceptionally unfortunate, it can affect your whole body.

“Eventually, the virus reaches the end of the nerve. There it turns into a rash which is characteristically described as looking like ‘dewdrops on a rose petal.’ The dewdrops under the skin are quite fragile. Breaking them releases a drop or two of fluid filled with live chickenpox virus. Usually the fluid is clear, but it can sometimes be yellow, gray, or bloody. These sores will sometimes weep fluid for a few days, but sooner or later they crust over, form scabs, and heal.

“Since chickenpox results in lifelong immunity, shingles is a good trick the virus has for infecting younger generations who have not been exposed to the virus.

“The virus, or perhaps the body’s inflammatory response to the virus, kills the nerve fiber that the virus has traveled along. This is painful. Usually, this pain lasts less than three months, but for some people, for reasons we don’t understand, the pain can last much longer. As terrible as the initial rash is, the pain is much worse.”

“Yes, that’s what I hear,” Debbie says.

“There is a treatment that helps if taken early enough. The earlier the better, but at least within 72 hours of the rash starting.”

“Thanks! That leads me to my next question. So, Milly called her doctor on Thursday with back pain. They got her in on the next day and referred her to an orthopedist. The orthopedist was super accommodating and got her into a Saturday walk-in clinic. There, he discovered the shingles rash. He said he didn’t know what to do for shingles and suggested she could go to the emergency department. She has a $500 copay, so she didn’t want to go. She called her primary doctor’s office, which was closed for the weekend. Their answering service said the options were to go to the ED or to leave a message for the office for Monday. She left a message, but the following day she realized that going to urgent care was only a $150 copay. So, she went there and they gave her anti-viral pills.”

“Oh, it’s common for the pain to start before the rash appears. So, when she went to her primary care doctor, there may well have been nothing to see. In fact, the wife of one of my med school classmates had chest pain and was even admitted to the hospital for a rule-out-heart-attack type admission that turned out to be shingles. The rash developed on the second day.”

“Oh, that wasn’t my question. Her primary care doctor didn’t actually look at her back, so they definitely wouldn’t have seen the rash.”

“They didn’t look at her back?”

I try not to be judgmental of other doctors’ work. I wasn’t there. I don’t know what happened. I am far from perfect myself. I hope others give me the grace that I give them. But, in this case, something about how I said it betrayed my reflexive judgment of the situation: I was flabbergasted that the doctor didn’t even look.

“Isn’t that incredible? The orthopedic doctor tried to be nonjudgmental about it, just like you, but Milly said she could tell he was shocked by it, too.”

I thought it best to change the subject.

“It seems quite reasonable to me that the ortho didn’t want to treat shingles. It’s totally out of his wheelhouse.”

“Golly! I agree,” Debbie said, “He treats bones and muscles and joints, for heaven’s sake, not viruses!”

“The 72-hour timeframe on the treatment is not a hard-and-fast rule. If you don’t know when the rash started for sure, or if the patient keeps getting new lesions, it seems very reasonable to start the medication even if it might be after 72 hours. It doesn’t have a lot in the way of side effects and is pretty cheap.”

“That was what I thought, too. We knew the rash was there on Friday, and I think it’s fair to say it wasn’t oozing on Thursday or Milly would have noticed, but we can’t say anything more than that. My question, however, is not any of these things.”

“I keep trying to anticipate your question, answer it before you can ask it, and I keep not getting it, hunh? It’s like I keep going off into the weeds.” As I say this, I am literally off in the weeds trying to retrieve a beer can that’s unusually far from the road.

“That’s no big deal. We’re just trash-talking,” she laughed.

“My question was: would you take on my mother-in-law as a patient? She doesn’t have a lot going on medically, but she has completely lost confidence in her doctor and I can’t say that I blame her.”

Over much of my career, I would have said yes to this request. Now it makes me uncomfortable. My patient panel is already too big, and as I get closer to retirement, I’m trying to trim it down. We have perfectly competent younger doctors in our practice who don’t have enough patients because they haven’t been practicing long enough to have the word of mouth that I do. I get entirely why Debbie would want her mother-in-law to get a new doctor, but I don’t want more patients. On the other hand, I’m sure I would enjoy being her doctor because Debbie and her husband are both lovely people.

Debbie notices my hesitation.

“You don’t have to answer now, but please think about it. I wonder, though. What did you mean by the immune system being weak?”

“Well, we don’t really know why the immune system is able to contain the chickenpox virus at one point and then not at another. Sometimes, it’s obvious, like the person is getting chemotherapy or their spouse has just died or they’re very stressed about something else, but often it’s just because they’re getting older.”

“I’m not really sure about what’s going on with Milly. Maybe she’s more stressed. I don’t know. She keeps her worries to herself. She seems perfectly healthy. It’s probably just the getting-old thing.” She shrugs. “And, can I ask you some questions about the shingles vaccine?”

“Sure. What would you like to know?” I’m relieved the topic has been changed back to straightforward medical issues. I was afraid that one of those questions involving second-guessing might be coming up.

“So, the shingles vaccine is different from the chickenpox vaccine my kids got when they were little?”

I nod, but don’t say anything more. I’m determined not to restart my streak of anticipating the wrong question.

“My mom says I didn’t have the chickenpox when I was little, and as my kids were vaccinated, they never got it either. But, here’s the thing: I read recently that the shingles vaccine protects against dementia. So, I’d like to get it and I’m not sure what to do.”

I pause for a moment, wondering what the real question is here. Is it about not having had chickenpox? Is it about dementia? Or is it just about logistics? I pick the first one.

“If you’ve never had chickenpox, you need to stay away from your mother-in-law. She’s contagious, and she’ll stay that way until the rash is fully scabbed over. However, most people born before 1980, like you and me, Debbie, haha, have been exposed to the chickenpox virus, even if they never had noticeable symptoms. It is easy enough to do a blood test and find out if you have antibodies to chickenpox. I’ve had maybe a dozen patients over the years whose parents think they’ve not had chickenpox, and when we check their blood, they have the antibodies. We figure they must have had a very mild case.

“This used to be a big issue with the old shingles vaccine. Because it was a weakened live virus, it was important that the person had had chickenpox before you gave it. If not, the vaccine could give them a case of chickenpox.

“The old shingles vaccine - Zostavax - was used from 2006 to around 2020. The shingles vaccine people get now - Shingrix - uses only a single virus protein, so, you can’t get chickenpox from it. However, if you’ve never had chickenpox, you should talk with your doctor about getting the blood test. Then you can talk with them about your next step.

“I’ve never seen chickenpox in an adult, but the teaching is that the symptoms are more severe and the risk of complications is worse. That would match my observation of other childhood diseases. Kids have a much milder time of them, and when adults get them, they can be miserable.”

“Oh, I definitely don’t want chickenpox! I’ll ask my primary care about the blood test. But if I get the chickenpox vaccine, does that prevent shingles, too? The chickenpox vaccine has weakened chickenpox virus in it, right?”

“Yes, the chickenpox vaccine has live virus in it. The chickenpox vaccine is not 100% effective. You could still get chickenpox. If you do, it will be a mild case, maybe even so mild you won’t notice it’s chickenpox.

Although we don’t know for sure, the weakened virus in the chickenpox vaccine may be enough of an infection that one can later get shingles. To be on the safe side, you should get the shingles vaccine. However, as to the timing of the two vaccines, I have no idea! There aren’t many adults who have never had chickenpox or the chickenpox vaccine.”

“But it’s okay for me to get the shingles vaccine, right? I mean, not right now, but as soon as my doctor thinks I should. The reason I’m asking is that I saw on the internet that the shingles vaccine decreases your risk of dementia. While I can still remember what the things are that decrease my dementia risk, I want to do them all.”

“I saw that too. Things like that get hyped a lot on the internet. They make readers think that the vaccine has been shown to reduce the chances of dementia, but the truth is that all they found was a correlation between not having shingles and not having dementia. Those aren’t the same thing. It might be that getting shingles increases your risk of dementia. It might be something else. But whatever it is, telling the story this way is not only a good way to get clicks, it’s a good way to sell vaccines. That’s how these stories get out there. What gets told is what gets sold.

“I researched this further and found an interesting factoid that has not been widely reported. It also turns out that having shingles and getting the antiviral treatment like Milly just got is also associated with a lower chance of dementia than having shingles and not getting treated.”

“Oh, that is interesting, isn’t it? It makes sense that a shingles outbreak could cause dementia. The virus lives in the nerves, and, like you said, it kills nerves.”

“Yes, but the virus lives in peripheral nerves. Thinking goes on in your brain - or so we think. That’s in your central nervous system, not peripheral. There may be something else going on, but the connection is not obvious.”

I was about to begin speculating on how much of our thinking might really go on in the peripheral nervous system when a car kindly slowed down to go by us - unlike many that just wizzed by us going over the speed limit. As they got closer, they rolled down the window. “Hi Doctor Mary!” It was one of my patients. Random encounters with patients happen all the time with us small-town docs. It wouldn’t surprise me if some of these beer cans I’m picking up were put here by one of my patients. I have several of them with some form of drinking problem.

After we finished the section of road we’d been assigned, we took our bags of trash back to the staging area. As Debbie and I said goodbye, she said, “I’m so glad we were partners for the road clean-up. I’ll do my homework with my primary care doctor. But please think about whether you can take on my mother-in-law as your patient and get back with me on it.”

As is well-known, the incentive structures in medicine are a mess. The more patients a doctor sees, the more money they make. If you can save a minute by not actually looking at the back of someone reporting back pain, and instead efficiently send them off to an orthopedist, that’s a minute more you can use to see another patient or to answer an urgent question that has piled up on your desk. This happens all the time. Just a year ago, I watched it happen to my husband.

I appreciate that people want me to be their doctor, but I’m at the stage of my career where this has become a burden rather than a boon. I am getting near retirement. It makes questionable sense for Milly to switch to me for only a few years. Besides, my existing patients already have trouble enough booking appointments with me. I suppose I should just say no to Debbie and suggest one of my younger colleagues instead.

I wish there were a vaccine I could give the incurious physician who saw Debbie’s mother-in-law, so that their desire to find out what was causing her back pain outweighed their desire to move her visit note to the done column.

I also wish there were some vaccine we could give these problem drinkers who have poxed our road with beer cans. While their behavior is, in a sense, rational, it’s hiding a problem that’s likely to break out someday and be very painful.

*I did recently pick up trash on a highway with a neighbor, but Debbie is a neighbor amalgam.

**Nothing in this essay is intended to be, or should be construed as, medical advice. If you would like that, please see your physician.