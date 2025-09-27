“One of my old sorority sisters stayed with us last week. She has diabetes and when she checked her sugar first thing in the morning, she offered to check mine. I said, sure, why not? Anyway, it turned out that her sugar was lower than mine - and she has diabetes!

“My reading was 122. I looked that up on the internet. It says I have pre-diabetes. I’m not sure what that means or what I should do about it, but I’m kind of worried that my sugar was higher than someone with diabetes!”

“The answers to your questions are kind of complicated, Jenny. One slightly elevated reading doesn’t mean you have diabetes. For a diagnosis, we need more of a pattern. But yes, if you were fasting, a normal fingerstick blood sugar is between 60 and 99, so yours was a bit high. The diabetes range starts at 126, so you’re also not there.

“Let’s take a look at your old labs and see what patterns we find.

“Hmm. You’ve had a few fasting sugars over the years, and they’ve been under 100. We’ve checked some random sugars, and they’ve all been under 200. Those are all normal, so that’s good.

“Your weight has gone up about 15 pounds over the past year and 15 pounds over the ten years before that. You’re now well above the normal range. You’re in the overweight range. That extra weight puts you at an increased risk for diabetes, and your body can go rather quickly from normal to being diabetic. That’s why we check your blood sugar every year at your physical.

“So, with that scant amount of information, I’d guess you’re probably in the gray area between normal and diabetes, and we call that gray area, ‘pre-diabetes.’ I understand how that term can be a little confusing. It doesn’t necessarily mean you’re for sure on your way to having diabetes. I learned in residency that over ten years’ time, a third of people who have pre-diabetes progress on to diabetes, about a third go back to normal blood sugars, and about a third stay in the pre-diabetes range.

“The diagnosis is a warning sign. There are things you can start doing to decrease your chances of developing diabetes, and things that, if you continue to do them, will increase those chances. Sometimes bodies just do what they’re going to do, even if you do everything perfectly. The things you can do something about are all pretty much what you would expect: improve your diet, exercise more, and lose weight. Do those and your sugars are likely to go down. Do the opposite and they’re likely to go up.”

“But is having diabetes such a big deal?” Jenny asks. “For my friend, it just seems to be a minor annoyance.”

“With good treatment, it can be managed pretty well, but the stakes are high. Diabetes can wreck your body. With diabetes, what causes damage is how high the sugars go and how long they’re up there. When your sugar levels are high, sugar can attach itself to places it doesn’t belong and cause problems down the road. First, it damages your blood vessels, and then the organs that are getting a blood supply from the damaged blood vessels. Damaged blood vessels are also more likely to bleed and cause problems in places where you don’t have tolerance for bleeding, like your brain and the inside of your eyes.”

“Ack! I don’t want that to happen.”

“And it gets worse than that! Having high sugars is bad for your kidneys, your heart, your brain, and your nerves. The nerves that get affected first are the nerves that go to the bottom of your feet….”

“So the reason people with diabetes sometimes lose toes is because the nerves going to their feet get damaged? Maybe diabetes is more than just a nuisance sometimes.”

“Yes, that’s right. If you can’t feel your feet, you can have an injury without knowing it.

“And if you were a guy, you’d have to worry about damage to the blood vessels that allow you to have an erection.”

“Oh goodness. Maybe I should have my husband tested.”

“Let’s talk about testing then. We need more data to find out whether you have pre-diabetes. The fastest and easiest test is called an ‘A1C.’ We take a blood sample and send it to the lab. We would find out tomorrow. Normal is 5.7. Diabetes is 6.5 or higher. A number in the middle is pre-diabetes.”

“Okay, let’s get that done!”

“Unfortunately, there’s a catch. You’re on Medicare, and Medicare won’t pay for it. They will pay to have A1C’s done to monitor someone who already has diabetes, but not to diagnose it. If you want that done you’ll have to cough up the $100 or so yourself, or we could do one of the less convenient methods.”

“Why isn’t that home test I did good enough?”

“I can’t give a formal diagnosis based on home equipment and not done by medical personnel. The test has to be done in a medical facility, on calibrated equipment, by medical staff. Although usually the home tests are just fine, the meter could potentially be erroneous, or the person administering the test might have spilled juice or some other sugary liquid on their finger and not clean it appropriately. The meter will read the amount of sugar in the blood and juice mixture it is presented with and return an erroneously high value.

“But, as in your case, I am inclined to believe my patients and figure that their friends’ machines are not likely to be broken. I just can’t make it a formal diagnosis. Besides, it’s only a single data point. We need to at least repeat it for a diagnosis.”

“Then why does the A1C test work with just a single blood sample?”

”Great question! Remember when I said the sugar attaches to things it shouldn’t be attaching to? One of those things is the hemoglobin in red blood cells. So, over the lifetime of a red blood cell - about three months - it’s exposed to a certain amount of sugar. The more sugar it’s exposed to, the more sugar that attaches to the red blood cell. So, the A1C is the percentage of hemoglobin with glucose attached to it. Because the red blood cells last for three months, the A1C can tell you what the average sugar was over the past three months.”

“Wow! That is so cool! So, if the A1C is elevated, it could mean the sugar was very high for a shorter amount of time or less high, but for a long amount of time.”

“Exactly. So, even though I won’t know the details, I know enough to call it diabetes, but the long length of the A1C time period means that you can’t use the A1C to track changes over a shorter period of time. Like if a patient starts a new medication, we can’t use the A1C to decide if it’s working or not, unless we want to wait for three months.”

“So, that’s where the finger stick sugars come in?”

“Exactly.”

“That reminds me. Why did my friend squeeze out two drops of blood and only test the second drop and not the first?”

“There’s actually quite a debate on that. A whole bunch of papers have been written on it. From what I’ve seen, the first drop produces values that are just as good as the second drop, but we didn’t use to think that, so the habit lives on. I’ve noticed that most medical assistants still wipe away the first drop, then squeeze out a second drop. This makes the whole experience more painful. While there is a difference between the first and second drops, it’s small, about three points, with the second drop having the higher reading.

“Now, you’ve gotten me really down a rabbit hole, Jenny. This kind of stuff, the difference between the first and second drop of blood is why we don’t make decisions based on a single reading unless it’s very high, like 300.”

“Okay, so how do you figure out if I have diabetes or not?”

“There are several other ways we can diagnose diabetes. One method is called a ‘glucose tolerance test.’ We use this test a lot in prenatal care. The patient comes in fasting and then drinks a disgusting sugary drink with a standard amount of glucose. Then, to see how their body processes it, they check a sugar multiple times. A score of 200 or higher after two hours is diagnostic of diabetes. 140-200 is pre-diabetes. Patients don’t like having to spend two hours here having their blood sugars checked multiple times so I don’t order them often at all. Expectant mothers will do just about anything they’re told to do in order to have a healthy baby….”

“I remember doing those! They were horrible!”

“Yup. I felt the same way about them when I was pregnant.

“An easier alternative is just to try to simulate a glucose tolerance test. I ask my patients to have a meal that should spike their blood glucose, like a big plate of pasta or a stack of pancakes. Two hours after that, they come in for a blood sugar check. The problem is that it isn’t a controlled test. Because of that, I typically have patients do this twice, just to make sure whatever we got wasn’t a fluke.

“You’ve probably heard about continuous glucose monitors – those things people wear on their upper arm that tells them what their sugar is constantly. You can buy one and wear it for two weeks. They cost around forty bucks. They don’t hurt like that pin-prick test you did, and the data they give are interesting. You’ll get to see which foods you eat that drive up your sugars, how high your sugars get, and how long they stay there. When you bring the data in, I can look at it and give you a diagnosis.

“One of the cool things about these monitors is that you’ll get to see the impact not only of the quantity of glucose you eat, but the effects from the food’s glycemic index.”

“I’ve never heard of glycemic index before. What does that mean?”

“Glycemic index is related to how quickly the carbohydrates you eat ends up in your bloodstream. Foods with a high glycemic index are things like white rice, candy, or white bread. Those make your sugar go up really fast. Foods with a low glycemic index are like brown rice. These take longer to digest, causing the glucose to enter your bloodstream more slowly. The faster the sugar gets into your bloodstream, the higher your sugar levels.”

“Getting one of those glucose monitors sure seems to be the best way, but you seem pretty sure that I already have pre-diabetes, right?”

“Yes, I do. Your history, age, and weight gain all point to it being likely. A fasting sugar of 122 is not borderline. The only question I see left is if you actually have diabetes.”

“Yikes! That’s scary. So, what should I be doing?”

“There’s a lot that can be done with diet and it’s somewhat specialized stuff that I’m not very good at. We don’t get a lot of training on nutrition in medical school. That’s why we have a diabetes educator on staff. I’d like you to book an appointment with her.”

“Sure.”

“I can, however, give you a high-level picture. We encourage everyone to eat food that has a lower glycemic index, to exercise more, and, if they’re overweight, to lose weight. If you have diabetes, we encourage it more strongly. If you have worse diabetes, we encourage it even more strongly and start adding in medications.”

“I’ve tried to lose weight. It’s really hard. I’ve seen in the news that there’s now a medication that makes losing weight easy. Perhaps I could get on that medication?”

“Well, that complicates things. Those meds are called GLP-1’s. They’re prescribed both for controlling diabetes and for weight loss. It might be appropriate for you, either to help you lose weight or to bring your sugars down, but you’re on Medicare. GLP-1’s are really expensive, and Medicare won’t pay for them for weight loss. It will only cover them for diabetes, and for that you need a diagnosis for diabetes, which as you can see, Medicare makes you jump through hoops for.

“So, to summarize, Jenny, I do think you likely have pre-diabetes, maybe even diabetes. I’ve been encouraging you for years at your annual physical to exercise more and to lose some weight. If your blood sugar has moved out of the normal range and into the pre-diabetes range, that makes doing so even more worthwhile.

“We’ll book you an appointment with our diabetes educator, and another one with me in about a month. You can look online to figure out how to get a continuous glucose monitor if you’re good with that approach.

“Yes, I am. It sounds a lot easier than the other alternatives.”

There are even more ways to diagnose diabetes, but Jenny has a plan that will work well for her, and that’s all the time we have. It’s now our diabetes educator’s job to help Jenny with all of the lifestyle factors that will help her ward off diabetes.

I tell Jenny, “I’ve got your number. I’ll give it to our diabetes educator. She’ll call you to set up an appointment.”

Jenny rolls her eyes and says, “make sure it’s the new one. I don’t use 867-5309 anymore.”

Button

*Jenny is a patient amalgam and any resemblance to a real person is an accident.

**This article is not medical advice and should not be taken as such. If you wish to have personalized medical advice, please see your own doctor.