“So, you’re my doctor? It’s nice to meet you.”

Barbara had been assigned to me six months ago when she had her first admission to the hospital for liver failure, but this was the first time she had managed to stay out of the hospital on the day of her appointment with me.

When the Emergency Room receives a patient who doesn’t have a primary care physician, the patient is assigned one from the hospital’s list of local primary care doctors. They systematically go through the list, and my name was up for Barbara. Normally, if someone like Barbara were to call our clinic to make an appointment with me, our staff would redirect her to someone with more openings on their calendar than I have. However, her hospitalist had called me and asked me to make a special effort to see her. She told me over the phone, “I’m so tired of admitting her over and over. This would all stop if she would just stop drinking! I know, addictions are tough, but we’re so busy, and if she would only just help herself!”

“I’ve never had a regular doctor before except when I had my daughter, but that was a long time ago! The hospital said you would help keep me out of the hospital, and I sure hope you do! I’m tired of going in there every couple weeks.”

“Well, I’ll do my best, Barbara, but you’re going to have to do most of the work, of course. Tell me what you understand about your illness and why you keep ending up in the hospital.”

According to Barbara’s medical records, the answers to these questions were obvious. She kept going back to the hospital because she wouldn’t stop drinking. She had said no to going into a treatment program - for reasons not listed on her chart - but she was willing to come see me. I doubted I could help if no one else had been able to, but I would give it my best shot.

“Well, I drank too much for all those years and my liver couldn’t handle it. It keeps building up fluid in my belly and when it gets so bad I can’t breathe, I go in to the Emergency Room. Sometimes I turn yellow, too. The first time it was real bad, but now when I have a liver spell I’m just kind of a light yellow.”

A very lightly jaundiced face. It’s most obvious in the white of the eyes. From “Medical News Today.”

“Okay. That’s a good start. I see that when you go in, they do that procedure - paracentesis - where they stick a needle in and suck the fluid out of your belly and you feel better. It also says they gave you water pills to take daily. Do you take those regularly? Ever miss a day?”

I’m trying to get a sense of how seriously Barbara is taking her minimally functioning liver. It’s so bad that any of these hospital admissions could easily have been her last. If she ever developed an infection in the fluid in her belly, or if her liver failed just 5% more, for example, she might not live through it. Despite how close to death she has repeatedly come, she has continued drinking, and, perhaps not taking her water pills as she should. Of the two, the issue with the water pills is the easier to tackle. That’s why I’ve started there.

“Oh, yes, I take them every day. I want to do everything I can to stay out of the hospital.”

She paused for a moment and I felt like she was sizing me up.

“So, maybe I shouldn’t say this, but are the doctors in the hospital, like, less experienced doctors? They kept acting like getting me to see a primary care doctor was going to be better than seeing them. They kept saying stuff like ‘If you can stay out of the hospital long enough to see your primary care doctor, maybe they can help.’ And I wondered why, if there was something my primary care doctor could do to help, why they couldn’t do it, too. I figured maybe they weren’t full doctors yet or something. A lot of them look young.”

“No, they’re full doctors, but the way the hospital works is different from how primary care works. You’ve probably noticed that the pace here in the clinic is a little slower. Instead of seeing whichever doctor was on duty when you came into the hospital, you’ll be seeing me regularly, so I’ll get to know you and you’ll get to know me, and that makes a surprising difference in treatment. The hospitalists have more tools, but they only do things that need to be done immediately. That procedure they do, where they stick a needle in and suck the fluid out of your belly, and you feel better, for instance. If I wanted to order it, it would take a few days for it to get scheduled, and it would be somewhere else. If they order it, it will be done right then and there. Same with labs or getting you in to see a specialist.”

I feel like she’s sidling up to her main question. I pause here, hoping she’ll trust me enough to say it.

“So, why do they think you can keep me out of the hospital better than they can? I did everything they said to do. I’ve taken their pills and been sober for months and I keep ending up, over and over, in the hospital. I’m so frustrated! And they keep telling me to get to my primary care, like you’re going to have all the answers. I figured you were going to do something special, somehow.”

Before she can get all of this out, she begins crying.

I am struck dumb. I have no idea what to say next. Every time she’s been at the hospital they’ve found alcohol in her system, yet she says she’s been sober!

Is she lying about being sober? But she seems so sincere. But how else is the alcohol getting into her system? I restrain my urge to ask about this. I need to avoid making her feel defensive. I go with the safest option of repeating what she has said back to her, but framing it as a question.

“You’ve been sober for months?”

“Yes! I haven’t been messed up since the first time I was in the hospital. I just have one most nights. Well, except when my cousin who lives out of state was visiting, that day I had two. One night, when my granddaughter had a dance recital, I didn’t have any because we got home so late.

“And I take their pills every morning, like clockwork: five pills, three for water and two vitamins. They told me not to eat salt, and I don’t. I even went to the grocery store and had the dietician show me how to find how much salt was in food from the label. I brought my notebook that shows how much salt I have every day. Want to see it?”

I stopped paying attention after her second sentence. I was shocked that she could be so confused about what “sober” means - especially when it could mean the difference between life and death for her.

Again, here, I must not make Barbara feel defensive. I have to be careful in what I say.

“So, when the doctors told you to get sober, they didn’t mean not to get drunk. They meant not to drink ever. No alcohol. Is that something you think you could do?”

“Well, why didn’t they say that? I can do that. I can drink fake beer or even iced tea as long as I can have sugar in it! That’s not difficult! You’re not going to take away my sugar, are you?”

I bit my tongue. There was no point in telling her that the doctors could not be expected to know she had a misunderstanding of what “sober” means.

“You can keep your sugar! But staying away entirely from alcohol will really help your liver out!”

I’m curious now about that one night she mentioned that she went without alcohol. For someone who has been drinking alcohol daily for decades, stopping drinking suddenly can be dangerous. I need to assess her risk of withdrawal.

“That time you went to your granddaughter’s recital, and those times when you were in the hospital, how did it feel to go without alcohol for a whole day or longer? Did you withdraw or get anxious or anything?”

“Not really! They kept coming in at the hospital and asking me questions about feeling anxious all the time. I felt like I was in the psych hospital! Them asking me all the time made me anxious! They gave me a shot once because they thought I was too anxious and it made me sleep for a few hours.”

“That makes sense. The reason they did that is because when you drink alcohol every day, your brain just figures that the alcohol is part of what it has to deal with, and it makes chemicals that kind of make it more awake naturally to push back against the alcohol. Then, when you suddenly remove the alcohol, it’s pushing against nothing, and people can get too revved up – anxious, shaky, and sometimes even have seizures.”

“Yikes! I don’t want that! But if it will help me stay out of the hospital, I will stop drinking and take my chances with the anxiety. I wish they had told me!”

“I can give you a medicine to help with the anxiety. You can monitor yourself for the anxiety and shakiness and take it if you need it.”

“Okay! I’m so glad you told me about stopping drinking altogether. I thought that being in the hospital every couple weeks was just as good as it could get for me, but maybe this will do it. They kept telling me that if I stayed sober, I could stay out of the hospital. But after having to go back a few times, I could see what they were telling me to do wasn’t working. So I thought, like I said, maybe they were beginner doctors. It didn’t occur to me that they meant no alcohol at all! I wonder why they just didn’t say so!”

“I can’t promise anything, of course, Barbara, but I think this will help! I’m so glad you came in today! Also, you should know that it will take a long time for your sleep to get back to normal after you quit drinking. I think it’s because your brain has had to make itself more activated for a long time and those changes don’t turn off overnight or even in a few weeks or months.”

“I already noticed that from staying sober! My daughter bought me a coloring book. Sometimes I wake up at three in the morning and just color for an hour. I’m glad to know what’s causing that.”

“Also, just to reiterate, they told you not to use acetaminophen, right?”

“They did. They said I should not take any ever.”

“Excellent. I figured you knew. Let me go get the nurse to talk with you. For the next couple weeks you’ll be coming in almost daily to see her as you completely stop drinking. Then in two weeks you’ll see me again. In the meantime, I’ll do the referrals for your outpatient liver follow-up.”

“That sounds great!”

I wonder again how Barbara could have been that confused. I figure that people just hear what they want to hear. Because of this, I have concerns about whether Barbara will be able to stay off alcohol completely, or if she somehow heard an exception to “no alcohol” in what I told her. In the next few weeks, I’ll find out.

I step out and get our nurse, Katie, who specializes in helping people stop using drugs and alcohol. She will be better with the nitty-gritty details for Barbara. I explain to her Barbara’s confusion about what “sober” means. Katie has the same suspicion that I do: that Barbara hears what she wants to hear. It’s a common problem among the addicted.

As Barbara’s misunderstanding was so surprising, that night at dinner, I tell my husband about it. I figured he’d get a chuckle about it.

He didn’t find it funny. Instead, he said, “She’s right. ‘Sober doesn’t mean no alcohol.’”

“What! Now, you, too? No one in a sober house is supposed to drink AT ALL! You’ve somehow got some weird idea of what ‘sober’ means.”

Meanwhile, my husband had grabbed his laptop and pulled up the definitions of “sober.” He recites the first one to me: “Not affected by alcohol; not drunk.”

“Holy cats! She’s been doing exactly what the doctors told her to do all along! We doctors have been using our technical meaning of sober, thinking that was the only one.”

So, it really may be that no one ever told her to stop drinking. They just told her to stay “sober” - and she understood that to mean not to get drunk. I suppose for people who drink as much as Barbara has, having just one drink a day really is “sober” for them. The doctors all thought they had told her to stop drinking, but they were never clear about it. Meanwhile, Barbara did exactly what she was told to do. She stopped getting drunk.

How many things have I said to patients that I thought were clear, but were not?

*Barbara is a patient amalgam, but I have had many patients tell me I’m the first person who has told them to stop drinking. Unfortunately, the interaction between my husband and me is depicted with full fidelity. He’s also my editor for Doctoring Unpacked, and it’s amazing all of the nitpicky things he points out that can be misunderstood, and how he can go on and on explaining why. In a way, this article is a bit like what happens with every one of my rough drafts. It’s very annoying, but the final versions are always way better than my drafts, and almost always longer because he makes me unpack my doctoring more.

**Nothing in this article is or should be taken as personal medical advice. Nevertheless, I can tell you that heavy drinking is bad for you. If alcohol is giving you health problems, you need to talk with your doctor about it.