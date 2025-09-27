“One of my old sorority sisters stayed with us last week. She has diabetes, and when she checked her sugar first thing in the morning, she offered to check mine. I said, sure, why not? Anyway, it turned out that her sugar was lower than mine - and she has diabetes!

“My reading was 122. I looked that up on the internet. It says I have pre-diabetes. I’m not sure what that means or what I should do about it, but I’m kind of worried that my sugar was higher than someone with diabetes!”

Jenny is a newly retired former engineer. She has mostly sedentary hobbies: cooking and school-aged grandchildren, but she does go for walks in her neighborhood regularly. I wish she would take up pickleball because I think her nature is competitive enough that she would exercise to improve her skills. Also, I think she might enjoy the geeky aspects of hiking, perhaps something like completing all the 4,000-foot mountains in New Hampshire or all the walking trails in the town of Hampton. She continues, stubbornly, to tell me that chasing around after her grandchildren is enough exercise. I know it’s not nothing, but I also know it’s not the kind of sustained movement that she needs to get the benefits from exercise. Perhaps her fasting sugar being this high will serve as a wake-up call for her. I want to be sure to position the amount of concern she should have appropriately and give her info about diabetes so she will have the context for why she should be concerned.

The answer to her question is complicated. There is a continuum of normal to diabetes. She is getting close to diabetes, although none of this is written in stone. More exercise, fewer quick release carbohydrates, and she’d definitely decrease, perhaps to normal.

Of course, I can’t make a diagnosis on such a small piece of evidence. I don’t even know if the blood sugar meter used was accurate.

There is so much to talk about. I’ll start by having her tell me what she knows about diabetes. This will give me an idea of what parts of the topic seem most salient to her.

“Well, my friend says it’s a nuisance for her. She checks her sugar every morning and sometimes during the day because she says she’s too vain to wear the thing on her arm, and she doesn’t want other people to know she has diabetes. She‘s really careful about what she eats and never has any sweets. Like me, she can’t get rid of her menopouch. I know diabetes has something to do with high sugars, but I know people with diabetes have to worry about their sugars being too low sometimes, too, and hers was lower than mine. It’s very confusing.”

“Okay! That’s a great start. There are two types of diabetes, one and two, and we’re talking about only about type two. That is where your body doesn’t respond properly to insulin, and your sugars start getting higher. The reason we care is that those high sugars can cause damage to your body. What’s important is how high the sugars go and how long they’re up there. When your sugar levels are high, sugar can attach itself to places it doesn’t belong and cause problems down the road. First, it damages your blood vessels, and then the organs that are getting a blood supply from the damaged blood vessels. Damaged blood vessels are also more likely to bleed and cause problems in places where you don’t have tolerance for bleeding, like your brain and the inside of your eyes.”

“Ack! I don’t want that to happen.”

“And it gets worse than that! Having high sugars is bad for your kidneys, your heart, your brain, and your nerves. The nerves that get affected first are the nerves that go to the bottom of your feet….”

“So the reason people with diabetes sometimes lose toes is because the nerves going to their feet get damaged?”

“Yes, that’s right. If you can’t feel your feet, you can have an injury without knowing it.

“And if you were a guy, you’d have to worry about damage to the blood vessels that allow you to have an erection.”

“Oh goodness. Maybe I should have my husband tested.”

“We could do that, but first he’d have to come in here,” I laugh. I’m her husband’s doctor, too, and he is not good about getting annual physicals. He just comes in for acute stuff, which means he gets whoever is available - which is almost never me.

“The treatments for diabetes involve lowering your sugars in one way or another: by making your body get rid of sugar, or by making the insulin your body is already producing work better, or by making your body make more insulin, or by giving you insulin. What insulin does is allow the cells to take sugar out of the bloodstream. It makes sense that something central needs to be in charge of how much glucose cells get to take in. Otherwise, it would be every cell for itself, and you might end up with no sugar left for something important.”

“Wow! I always wondered about that. I just remembered! Sometimes my great aunt’s sugars got too low. I think it was because of a medication she took.”

“Yes! Some of the diabetes medications work with your body in such a way that unless you fail to eat and then do a bunch of exercise, your sugars won’t get too low. But some medicines, in particular insulin, don’t work like that. Once you take the insulin, your cells will take glucose out of the bloodstream until the insulin gets used up and they no longer have permission to do that. A few parts of your body don’t rely on insulin, and when the glucose in your blood starts to get too low, they panic and cause the person to feel horrible. Those parts are mostly your brain, red blood cells, your kidneys, and your liver. So, if your great aunt accidentally took more insulin than she needed for what she ate, her sugar would get too low.

“Back in the olden days, we had far fewer kinds of insulin and pills than we have now, and it used to be much harder to regulate diabetes. Most of the pills we had worked by causing the body to make more insulin, so that could also lower your sugar too far. Those medicines had to be taken about four hours before they had their peak effect, so if your meal didn’t show up when you thought it would, you could have a problem. We learned in med school that the dumbest pancreas is still smarter than the smartest doc, and it still happens that people get their sugars too low, but not very often. And this is for type two diabetes. Type one is a whole different story.

“Diabetes is diagnosed when your fasting sugar is higher than 125 or a random sugar is over 200. Normal is less than 100 for fasting and less than 140 for a random sugar. The range in the middle is pre-diabetes. You checked a fasting sugar. A random sugar is any sugar that is not done in a fasting state. It can be extra confusing to make the diagnosis this way if a person has just eaten a big sugar load. So, sometimes we do a glucose tolerance test and give them a standardized dose of sugar and check two hours later. That’s what they do during pregnancy, but very few of my patients are willing to stick around for two hours.”

Now that I have explained the basic theory of diabetes, I’ll next want to be sure Jenny understands what she can do to lower her risk of diabetes. Then we’ll make a plan to retest her more definitively and I will ask her if she’d like to meet with the diabetes educator. If we get all of that done, this will have been a very productive visit. I should be able to keep on sched….

“So, what is this A1C thing my friend keeps talking about?”

I see that’s not happening.

“Remember when I said the sugar attaches to things it shouldn’t be attaching to? One of those things is the hemoglobin in red blood cells. So, over the lifetime of a red blood cell - about three months - it’s exposed to a certain amount of sugar. The more sugar it’s exposed to, the more sugar that attaches to the red blood cell. So, the A1C is the percentage of hemoglobin with glucose attached to it. Because the red blood cells last for three months, the A1C can tell you what the average sugar was over the past three months.”

“Wow! That is so cool! So, if the A1C is elevated, it could mean the sugar was very high for a shorter amount of time or less high, but for a long amount of time.”

“Exactly. I also don’t know if it was high three months ago, or just recently, or evenly spread out. But even though I won’t know the details, I know enough to call it diabetes.

“The downside is that the long length of the A1C time period means that you can’t use the A1C to track changes over a shorter period of time. Like if a patient starts a new medication, we can’t use the A1C to decide if it’s working or not, unless we want to wait for three months.”

“I don’t like the sound of that. My sugars aren’t high enough to start a new medication, are they?”

“I can’t say for sure without more info, and I have a good plan for that, which I will get to in a minute, but first, first! The most important thing I’m going to say to you today, Jenny, is that you can lower your sugars by moving more and eating differently.

“There’s a lot that can be done, but it’s really time-consuming to go over, especially all of the nutritional advice. That’s why we have a diabetes educator on staff. I’d like you to book an appointment with her.”

“If it can help me avoid a pill, you bet I’ll do it!”

“I’ll give you a high-level picture. We encourage everyone to eat food that has a lower glycemic index, to exercise more, and, if they’re overweight, to lose weight. If you have diabetes, we encourage it more strongly. If you have worse diabetes, we encourage it even more strongly and then start adding in medications.”

“I’ve tried to lose weight. It’s really hard. I’ve seen in the news that there’s now a medication that makes losing weight easy. Perhaps I could get on that medication?”

“Well, that complicates things. Those meds are called GLP-1s. They’re prescribed both for controlling diabetes and for weight loss. If someone with pre-diabetes takes these medications for weight loss, diagnosing them with diabetes becomes much more difficult because the medications will lower their sugars, and that’s what we measure to diagnose diabetes.

“The real kicker for you is that you’re on Medicare. GLP-1s are really expensive, and Medicare won’t pay for them for weight loss. It will only cover them for diabetes, and for that, you need a diagnosis for diabetes, which, as you will see in a moment, Medicare makes you jump through hoops for.

“And because that’s not confusing enough already, there is a very old medication, called metformin, that some of the people who are trying to live forever take because they think it will help. Some people who have pre-diabetes opt to take it to prevent themselves from ever developing diabetes. There is some sense to this, as the medication is fairly well-tolerated and presumably a person could protect their body from ever being exposed to even slightly elevated sugars by taking it. Very few of my patients are willing to take a medication unless I give them an extremely good case for why they should, and I’m just not able to give a good enough case for metformin in prediabetes for more of them to be enthusiastic about it.

“Metformin does have one side effect, although usually if one starts it slowly, one can sneak by it, and that is it can cause nausea and diarrhea.”

“The case doesn’t seem strong enough for it to me! I think I will join my neighborhood pickleball league like my neighbor’s been pestering me to do. Will we check my A1C today?”

“Well, no. Unfortunately, there’s a catch. You’re on Medicare, and Medicare won’t pay for it unless you already have a diagnosis of diabetes. They will pay to have A1Cs done to monitor someone who already has diabetes. If you want an A1C done, you’ll have to cough up the $100 or so yourself.

“Probably the easiest way to measure your sugars is buy a continuous glucose monitor which I think costs about $40, and use it for two weeks. You can then get all kinds of sugar data and even run experiments like see if white or whole wheat toast raises your sugar more or if half an hour of walking is as effective at lowering your sugars as half an hour of pickleball.”

“That’s a great idea.”

I tell Jenny, “I’ve got your number. I’ll give it to our diabetes educator. She’ll call you to set up an appointment.”

Jenny rolls her eyes and says, “make sure it’s the new one. I don’t use 867-5309 anymore. Too many drunk guys calling.”

Button

*Jenny is a patient amalgam and any resemblance to a real person is an accident. Don’t call her number.

**This article is not medical advice and should not be taken as such. If you wish to have personalized medical advice, please see your own doctor.