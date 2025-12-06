It’s bright and early Monday morning. I open my laptop to see what’s happened with my patients since I logged out last night.

There’s a new urgent message regarding my patient Lilly: “Visiting Nurse Discharge - noncompliance with home-bound status.” I open it, and it says, “Visiting nurses left a message when the phones were off over the weekend. Lilly would not stay homebound so they discharged her on their initial visit. Will need to come in for labs.”

About a week ago, Lilly had been discharged from the hospital after a three-day stay. Her hospitalization had been triggered by simultaneously failing to take her water pills and inadvertently eating high-salt food. This caused such extreme shortness of breath that Lilly called 911 to take her to the Emergency Room.

The hospital had aggressively increased her diuretics and given her a stress test which indicated that blood might not be getting to all parts of her heart. They offered her a catheterization to get a definitive diagnosis, but that’s an invasive test and she declined it. I saw her one day after her release, along with her friend, Joann, who had brought Lilly in for her appointment.

Lilly’s condition was bad enough that the hospital had assumed she was homebound. Such things are not careful calculations. Lilly’s performance on her stress test indicated that she could walk around just fine, but she had been sick enough they figured she wouldn’t be walking around much. It’s just what hospitals do when patients come in as sick as Lilly was.

When a hospital classifies a patient as homebound and as having a nursing need, they send a visiting nurse to check on the patient. Most patients who have been sick enough to require hospitalization will have a nursing need, at least for a few days or weeks. Lilly’s nursing need was to have her medications and vital signs monitored.

The visiting nurse makes sure that the patient has a reliable way of setting up and taking their medications, serves as a set of medical eyes and ears between doctor’s appointments, and alerts the patient’s physician about issues like no food, no bed, no electricity, or no running water in the house; or things like rats, severe mold, or hoarding. They can also reinforce medical instructions and alert us if the instructions are not going to work for the patient’s living situation. Other common nursing needs include wound care and IV medication.

I find patients who get nurse visits for a couple of weeks after hospital discharge tend to do better. The visiting nurses provide useful information to me about the patients. For example, patients rarely inform me that they are hoarders. The only way I find out about something like this is from visiting nurse reports. Similarly, patients rarely volunteer that they have never vacuumed their carpet. Knowing this helps me understand why they frequently have foot infections and always have dirty socks. Other things visiting nurses also tell me about are things like rats, broken front steps, leaking roofs creating indoor mold, and broken freezers. For these reasons, I like to have visiting nurses in the home.

I understand “homebound” to mean that the patient is unable to leave their home without significant effort. With regard to how the visiting nurse agencies understand the term, it has been explained to me that patients do not have to be trapped in their homes, but if the visiting nurse arrives and the patient is not there, without the excuse of being at a doctor’s appointment or in the Emergency Department, the visiting nurse agency will discharge the patient.

The patient doesn’t know exactly when the visiting nurse is going to show up. Since the patient is supposed to be home all the time, it shouldn’t matter.

Lilly did not at all seem to me to be the type to comply with instructions to stay homebound. The dogs needed walking, and she’s not the type to agree to what other people want her to do - particularly doctors!

On the other hand, she’s retired with no obligations. Most of the time, she’s going to be at home. My hope was that the nurse would find Lilly at home, do her labs, and give me a report on what the inside of her house looked like. Alas, this was not to be. What I needed to find out now is exactly what the nurse learned before she discharged Lilly.

I asked one of my office nurses to get the story, and within the hour, she had. The visiting nurse had gone to Lilly’s house late Friday afternoon. Lilly was down the street, walking a dog, not looking even remotely homebound. When Lilly saw someone coming to her door, she came back to her house. The visiting nurse explained to Lilly that she was not eligible for services because she was not homebound. In turn, Lilly explained to the nurse how utterly ridiculous the rules were. The nurse documented her visit, drove off, and, I suspect, started her weekend an hour early.

It was the shortest visiting nurse episode possible. No evaluations of Lilly’s heart, lungs, or legs were done. No labs were drawn. No vital signs were obtained. No information about Lilly’s ability to weigh herself daily or manage her medications was obtained. I inferred that her dog was well-behaved enough that it was unlikely to pull Lilly over. But that was all I learned from that visiting nurse episode. Oh, had the nurse arrived just ten minutes earlier!

I asked my nurse to call Lilly and tell her that she needed to do her labs so we could evaluate the medication doses the hospital had sent her out on. My nurse reported back that Lilly was not enthused. “She told me she had stuff to do, but I think she said she’d do it. It’s hard to tell with her sometimes. She’s so cranky and complains so much, but then actually does what we ask.”

I know that I am prone to worrying excessively, but Lilly did dry her kidneys out too much once by self-prescribing water pills. I worry that her kidneys might take a turn for the worse. Lilly had way too much fluid on board at the start of this hospital admission. The Emergency Room could have overshot with the water pill. They only had her for a couple of days. She also might not be eating or drinking the same as when she was in the hospital.

The next morning, I was pleased to see Lilly’s labs in my inbox. Her kidney function was about the same as it had been previously. There had been no change to her creatinine and just a slight increase to her BUN. I interpreted this as she was a little bit drier than before she messed herself up with the dill pickle soup and Chinese takeout, but not so much drier that her kidneys were minding. Her kidneys had tolerated the increase in dosage the hospital had given her, but I figured that her kidneys were unlikely to tolerate more. One thing that concerned me was that her potassium was a little bit low, but not so low as to be likely to cause heart arrhythmias. I suspected she would be unwilling to do anything to correct it and then I’d have to decide how I was going to respond to that.

I gave Lilly a call during an unexpected break in my morning. “So, how has it been going?”

“I feel good! My weight has been the same, just like you said you wanted. I can walk my dogs and clean my house. I’m doing what I should be doing. I think that lab foolishness was a waste of my time, and that nurse was crazy to think I’d stay in my house. Who would walk my dogs? Sean took both boys for the weekend and just left me with little Minnie. I thought she might get lonely, but it turns out I think she really liked the extra attention. Next weekend, I’m going to keep George and let him take the other two. I bet he’ll like the extra attention, too. I’m curious what the blood showed. That is why you’re calling, right?”

“It is, Lilly. I was worried that the hospital doctors might have increased your water pill too much, but it looks like they got it just right. Your labs are showing signs that you might be right on the edge of too dry, but definitely your kidneys are happy. There were a couple of other…”

“Yeah, well, Doctor Mary, I gotta tell you that them hospital doctors was very wrong! I knew from having slapped around my kidneys before that two of them pills was too much so I never took that. I’ve only been taking one and a half!”

Thank goodness this was a phone call so that Lilly could not see the expression on my face. Lilly had been right about the dose, but I sure didn’t want her deciding what to do about her pills without professional guidance. This time it worked out, but it might not always. I now needed to figure out a way to keep her from prescribing her own water pills while also keeping Lilly convinced that I was on her side.

“Well, Lilly, you were right. I had the same worry you did, which is why I wanted you to do the labs. I wish you had talked with me ahead of time. If you had told me what your plans were, I wouldn’t have discouraged you, but it’s good to let me help you because these meds are by prescription for a reason! It might not always work out so well.”

“I know. I remember from before when I overdid it, but this time I was taking less so I was pretty sure it would be okay. I figured you might tell me to do what the hospital doctor said and I…”

Her speech petered out slowly here. She was speaking more slowly, as if she was thinking over the words. I was pretty sure she was thinking that she didn’t want to risk having a fight with me; that she was starting to trust me and didn’t want to risk that trust, but also didn’t want to do what she thought I wanted her to do.

“Oh, Lilly! I would have just told you that we’d have to see how it turned out, that you should call us if you were feeling short of breath or if your weight went up. I have zero investment in you doing what the hospital says to do or even what I say to do except - except - that I want you to be as safe and comfortable as possible for as long as possible. Sometimes that means you need to trust the knowledge of people who’ve been doing this a while, but I’ll never tell you to do something just because I said to! I’ll always be willing to tell you the reason I think you should do something. Sometimes the reason might be ‘I don’t know’ or ‘I’ll have to get back to you,’ but really, you can trust me not to just say ‘do what the hospital doctor said.’ Geez! Haven’t you been paying attention?”

Now I wished we were having this conversation in person so I could see Lilly’s body language. I worried I’d pushed it a little far by accusing her of not giving me the credit I was due.

“Okay. I guess you’re right. I’ll ask you next time, but there ain’t going to be a next time because I don’t want to go back to the hospital!”

“I don’t want you to have to go back there either. And you sure don’t need to go there right now.”

“That’s good because I ain’t goin’.”

“I did need to tell you something else about your labs, Lilly. I don’t think you’re going to be a fan of what I’m about to say.”

“Haha! You have to tell me anyway. Doctor Mary, I don’t want you to pussy foot around. If I’m dying, just say it right out.”

“Gosh, no, Lilly, your labs don’t make me think you’re dying! It’s just that some of the salts in your blood are not well balanced.”

“Salt again? I didn’t eat anything salty this week!”

“Salt is a confusing term. Most of the time we say ‘salt’ we’re referring to the stuff that we put on food or on the roads when it’s icy. But that’s just one kind of salt. It’s sodium salt. There are other kinds of salts, but mostly only chemists and doctors ever need to be concerned about them.

“For you the one I’m concerned about is potassium salt. Your labs say it’s low. It makes sense that it might be low because the water pill makes your body get rid of it.”

“Well, isn’t it good to get rid of salt? Are you going to tell me to go eat some dill pickles?”

“I wish it were that simple, Lilly! Dill pickle soup has lots of sodium salt in it, but not much potassium salt. Getting enough sodium is easy. As you saw, too easy. The other kinds of salts your body needs are harder to get, and just like with sodium, your body has a very narrow range it wants the potassium in - and you’re out of that range.

“Keeping the right amount of water in your body is the most important thing right now. If you don’t have enough water, you dry up, your kidneys fail, and your body won’t have enough blood to be able to get it to your whole body, and you’ll feel awful. If you have too much water, you can’t breathe, and you end up in the hospital. Makes sense, right? You’ve seen both of these extremes.”

I hear a grunt from Lilly on the other end of the phone and decide to take that as yes.

“Your body uses sodium mostly just to kind of balance the water out, but it uses potassium, magnesium, and calcium salts to generate tiny electrical currents in your cells. Those electric currents are what cause your muscles to work - including critically important muscles like your heart.

“So, if your potassium gets too high, your heart can get so that the electric currents that tell it when to beat don’t work. The muscles don’t contract when the current arrives at them, and you can die from your heart beating in a crazy way. The first patient I saw die when I was a medical student died because her potassium was too high.

“But too high is not your problem. Yours is too low. A slightly low potassium is not as dangerous as a slightly high one; however, it can make you feel kind of cruddy–same deal, the muscles don’t work right. I have a couple of patients who can tell when their potassium is too low because they get so tired.

“Your potassium is low because the water pill is causing your kidneys to flush it out with the water. The easiest way to fix this would be to have you take a potassium pill to put the potassium back in.”

“You’re just trying to get me to agree to take a pill. I’m on to you, Doctor Mary.”

“Well, honestly, Lilly, it would be the easiest thing for me if you would, because you would be getting a set amount and I’d know what it was and wouldn’t have to rely on you to eat a particular food or anything, but let’s see what…”

“So, I can just eat food with potassium in it? That’s much better than taking a pill. I hope it’s something easier to cook than Joanne’s dill pickle soup. What food has that in it?”

“The best source of potassium is beet greens.”

“That’s great! I could eat the greens and give the beets to Joann. She’s always buying them to make beet soup - which is not nearly as good as her dill pickle soup. How much would I have to eat?”

“Probably about two-thirds of a cup daily.*** That amount of beet greens would produce an awful lot of beets for Joann to make soup from. She might not be able to eat much else. Spinach is about as good. You might need roughly a cup of spinach daily.”

“That’s easy enough. I eat two vegetables with dinner every night. I could just make one of them spinach all the time. Problem solved.

“You make such a big deal out of simple stuff. Sometimes you make me think of Max. His toy can get under the couch and he just sits and stares at it, even though he could easily go around to the other side and push it with his nose to get it out from under.”

I’m not sure how to respond to this. It doesn’t feel fair for Lilly to complain that I’m no good at problem-solving when the big problem for me is Lilly herself. I can’t predict what solutions Lilly will or won’t accept. My feelings are a little hurt, but my job as Lilly’s doctor is not about my feelings. Still, I have them, and I am not sure how Lilly would respond to a bit of vulnerable honesty from me about them.

I must have taken longer to come up with a response than I thought because Lilly continued.

“I’m just kidding, Doctor Mary. Anyway, I like Max just the way he is. And you’re alright, too.”

I was now stunned. This is probably about the highest praise Lilly gives. Actually, I was touched. “Thanks, Lilly. You’re okay, too.”

“Even though I’m a pain in the ass? I know I am.”

“Even though, Lilly. And it’s only sometimes.”

“I’m glad to hear that. I know my old-fashioned, country ways are not what you’re used to, and I appreciate that you let me be how I am and don’t try to change me, like.”

“You’re welcome, Lilly, and you’re right, I don’t have any other patients like you. And I wouldn’t want to change you.”

“Okay, well, that’s all very touching. Enough of that. I’ll eat my spinach. Do you want to recheck my labs, or can that wait until I come in in a month?”

“I’d like to check your labs.”

“Okay, I’ll do that. Is there anything else you want to scare me about?”

“No Lilly, that’s it.”

“Good! Thanks for calling! Bye!”

And she hung up before I could even say goodbye back to her.

As always, Lilly had given me much to ponder. The comment about the dog really stuck in my craw. I always thought of myself as a flexible thinker. Was she really right that I was like a dog who could not think to walk around to the other side of the sofa?

Get Doctoring Unpacked every Saturday

*All patients here are amalgams of real patients with perhaps a dash of creativity on my part to make them unrecognizable. Any resemblance to real people is accidental.

**Nothing in this essay is or should be construed as medical advice.

***I didn’t just pull this number out of the air. ⅔ of a cup of beet greens has about 20 milliequivalents of potassium. 1 cup of spinach has about this amount. I chose it because, based on Lilly’s potassium level, I would have prescribed a 20 meq tablet daily. You may notice that most medications are measured in milligrams, but potassium is measured in milliequivalents. I do not know why this is. To convert from meq to mg, multiply by 39. Taking 20 meq of potassium in food once daily is not quite the same as taking 20 meq in a time released capsule or even taking a water pill and spinach at the same time, which would have been my preference, but I decided not to push my luck. I was pretty sure it would be good enough.