Doctoring Unpacked
Doctor Mary’s Day Off
Why doctors can’t spend 40 hours per week seeing patients
Sep 13
•
Mary Braun Bates, MD
and
Dr. Bronce Rice
82
52
Help Me Unpack My Weight, Doctor
Starting a GLP-1 Agonist
Sep 6
•
Mary Braun Bates, MD
90
37
August 2025
Pissed Off and Passed Around
Behind-the-scenes insight about why the healthcare system acts the way it does.
Aug 30
•
Mary Braun Bates, MD
159
73
Thyroid with Osteoporosis on the Side
Anxiety, weight loss, and a calcium supplement walk into a medical appointment.
Aug 23
•
Mary Braun Bates, MD
57
39
The Underactive Thyroid and the Med Student
As if what they teach in Med School wasn’t complicated enough….
Aug 16
•
Mary Braun Bates, MD
57
36
Do I Have to Wear that Darth Vader Thing?
It’s not your father’s CPAP mask
Aug 9
•
Mary Braun Bates, MD
61
16
Blood Pressure? Check.
Hypertension 101
Aug 2
•
Mary Braun Bates, MD
58
25
July 2025
My Husband Says I Make Weird Noises At Night
Sleep Apnea Sneaks Up On You
Jul 26
•
Mary Braun Bates, MD
71
24
Earwax: It’s Weirder than You Imagine
And for some people, more disgusting, too
Jul 19
•
Mary Braun Bates, MD
418
109
How Diuretics Work
Lilly finally gets her water pill
Jul 12
•
Mary Braun Bates, MD
51
26
Tick Doc
It’s the time of year for disease-carrying parasites
Jul 5
•
Mary Braun Bates, MD
60
18
June 2025
How to Make Your Doctor Crazy
Move the goalpost
Jun 28
•
Mary Braun Bates, MD
131
32
