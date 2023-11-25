Doctoring Unpacked is about my first-person experiences as a physician. All of the patients are, of course, fictionalized, but they’re also common. Common people, with common medical conditions. In this sense, they are you or someone you know, but it’s never personal medical advice.

I think it’s important to have a relationship with a medical professional who knows you, your likes, habits, preferences, and values. This way, they can help guide you through the labyrinth that is otherwise known as the American health care system.

A lot of what I write about is what I wish I had more time to tell my patients in the clinic. But, we’re all so rushed these days. At every visit, I have to prioritize what conversation we’re going to have. Will we talk about your hopes for your relationship with your grandchild or how your increased weight contributes to the worsening of your afib? Both are important. I mostly write about the basics of common medical conditions. I started doing this so that I could point my patients at articles I thought would help them.

I’m an internist working at a federally subsidized clinic in rural New Hampshire. My husband and I live on a lake next to a state park. We have a ski condo two hours away in the mountains. I think it’s paradise, despite four months of winter, one month of mud, and two months of mosquitoes. I think Nature is the best medicine and take my own prescription.

These days, in clinics like ours, if you’re young and healthy, you will likely not be assigned to a doctor like me. I am not as interested in or as good at the issues of younger life, but give me an elderly person with one or more organ systems in decline, who has to prioritize several specialists’ advice against each other and against what they want to do and I’m in my element.

I’m near retirement age, making me about the age of the children of many of my patients.

I think we are all individuals with individual desires, dreams, and threats to our organs. Me, too. I think the stronger my relationship with my patients, as well as the more information I can help them assimilate, the better decisions they will make about whether to eat that ultra-processed junk food or take the pill their cardiologist gave them that makes them pee too much and interferes with their lunch plans. This is why I do medicine. I find the differences between A and B that make what’s right for A not right for B fascinating.

In addition to being board-certified as an internist, I am certified in hospice and palliative care, although it’s been several years since I’ve worked in that field. Previously, I have worked in a suburban clinic, several hospitals, an in-patient hospice unit, several nursing homes, and have done a host of home visits. I trained at Hennepin County Hospital, in downtown Minneapolis. While sometimes it seems like I’ve seen a bit of almost everything, every day there are new surprises.